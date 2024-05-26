Charles Leclerc wins Monaco GP for first time with Max Verstappen sixth

Charles Leclerc led from first lap to last to claim victory in his home Monaco Grand Prix for the first time.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second, with Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

Britain’s Lando Norris and George Russell came fourth and fifth respectively, with world champion Max Verstappen down in sixth.

Formula One’s showcase race was delayed by 40 minutes and started with just 16 cars after a dramatic crash on the first lap.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were all destroyed, with carbon fibre debris strewn across the street track.

Perez was tagged by Magnussen as the backmarkers sped uphill to Casino square, with the Mexican sent spinning into the barriers and Hulkenberg also caught in the mayhem. All three drivers climbed out of their cars unhurt.

More to follow…