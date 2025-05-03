Charles Msipa steps down as Schweppes MD after transformational two-decade tenure

STAFF WRITER

Schweppes Zimbabwe’s long-serving managing director, Charles Msipa, has officially retired after two decades at the helm, marking the end of a remarkable leadership era that steered the company through turbulent economic conditions and strategic milestones.

In a statement, Schweppes Holdings Africa announced that Msipa retired in April 2025, capping a 20-year leadership journey that began when he joined the company as Sales and Marketing Director in 2005.

A year later, he was appointed Managing Director.

Before his time at Schweppes, Msipa built a distinguished 13-year career with The Coca-Cola Company, serving in various senior roles across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and North America.

“He was instrumental in the localisation of the shareholding of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited in 2009, which included participation of management and employees. He has provided leadership to the company during a period of significant headwinds in the operating environment. Notable milestones include the investment in Beitbridge Juicing Company and the expansion in the brand portfolio,” reads part of the statement.

Beyond Schweppes,Msipa was a prominent figure in national business leadership.

He is a former president and national council member of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and previously chaired the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ), the PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe, and the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC).

He also served as a non-executive director on several corporate boards.

Schweppes Zimbabwe remains a leading producer and distributor of non-carbonated still beverages under licence from The Coca-Cola Company. Its product range includes cordials, fruit juices, bottled water, and flavoured drinks, marketed under household names such as Mazoe, Minute Maid, Schweppes Water, and Ripe ‘n’ Ready.

Despite Msipa’s steady leadership, the company has not been immune to macroeconomic pressures.

According to Delta Holdings’ third-quarter trading update for the period ending December 31, 2024, Schweppes Holdings Africa recorded a 27 percent volume decline for the quarter and a 17 percent decline over nine months, mainly due to price increases driven by the sugar tax.

“This resulted in a surge in imports of the flagship Mazoe Orange Crush from regional markets,” the update noted.

The report also highlighted operational disruptions linked to changes in fiscal regulations. However, there is cautious optimism following the January 2025 reduction in the sugar tax.

“The reduction in the sugar tax from January 2025 is a welcome development, although there are significant cost pressures such as the rising juicing fruit and sugar prices, which limit the opportunity to moderate retail prices,” said Delta.

Sparkling beverage volumes also dipped, falling 16 percent for the quarter and 1 percent over the nine-month period.

Msipa’s departure closes a chapter defined by strategic foresight, stakeholder empowerment, and brand resilience.

His successor is expected to inherit both the legacy of his vision and the challenge of navigating a complex market landscape.

