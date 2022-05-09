Charles Myambo Sits Down With Metaverse Mogul, Stack Pack, Who Is Teamed Up With C4 Energy & MotoBloq

Stackpack is an international business mogul who is extremely multifaceted. He is an industry leader in NFTs, Crypto and Metaverse. Stack is a highly touted brand ambassador who represents brands such as Gucci, Belaire, Samsung and C4 Energy Drink. He also owns his own big magazine known as Internet Traffic. In addition, Stackpack has an unprecedented impact on social media having amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Stack tends to average 100K likes per post on Instagram which is among the highest worldwide for crypto influencers. He is verified on Instagram, Facebook, Metaverse and other huge social platforms. Charles Myambo (CM) chats with Stackpack (SP) to get to know him more.

CM: Stack your rise has been nothing short of exceptional. Today you represent huge brands like Gucci, Samsung, Balaire, C4 Energy and many others. Did any of this success catch you by surprise?

SP: not really, I’ve been working very hard on my craft. When you put out good energy and uplift others you receive what’s meant for you, it was pretty sudden but I enjoy every moment with the brands I’m teamed up with.

CM: At what point did you realize that you were destined to be a superstar and how did you start working towards that?

SP: I realized that when I was 13 I was always on the computer while my friends were outside playing on bikes. As my teenage years were here I focused more on making beats on my first computer gifted from my auntie.

CM: It is evident that you are very multifaceted. You are gifted in music production, modeling, media, crypto and business. Could you shed some light on how you balance your various tasks which are very demanding?

SP: I find time for every single thing. I always dedicate a whole day to a subject so I can see its progress during that time.

CM: Most high achievers tend to have a chip on their shoulder and face serious difficulties while rising up. Do you remember all the people who doubted or believed in you? What effect did these people have on you?

SP: Yeah, definitely the first people who put that doubt in the air were high school teachers, it only made me go harder, grow stronger and wiser. There’s always hate, if they aren’t hating then you aren’t doing something right.

CM: You own your own big magazine called Internet Traffic and it has been doing extremely well but I’m sure there were challenges when trying to execute your vision at the start. Could you tell us about that?

SP: When I first started internet traffic it was a bit difficult to break inside the industry and find the people who supported but being consistent and focused always made my business thrive.

CM: You are an expert at crypto, nfts and metaverse . There are some people who don’t understand that much about crypto or NFTs. How would you advise someone to start in these fields, especially people in Zimbabwe (Africa)?

SP: I would say first understand what Crypto and the block chain is before you get into. Do the research before you get into the digital space. Also look into a lot of different markets and coins to keep track of what’s going on in the Crypto world. When starting in the digital space, start small and expand.

CM: What message would you have for young aspiring entrepreneurs who are based in Africa, especially in Zimbabwe?

SP: I would say don’t let anyone block your dreams and look down on them, everyone has their own time. We are all on a journey, just focus on yours and you’ll see things fall into place for you. Sometimes you don’t know how it’s going to happen but just believe, you believe you receive!

▪️About The Interviewer: Charles Myambo;

Charles Myambo is a #1 best selling author in multiple genres. His latest book which is already a #1 best seller is titled "Powerhouse Voices: Amazing Experiences On Clubhouse". Charles is also an Actuarial Scientist by profession and he is the esteemed founder of the rapidly growing celebrity community called Team Smooth.

Naleighna Kai is a direct business partner of Charles and she is the main author in the #1 best seller “Powerhouse Voices: Amazing Experiences On Clubhouse”. Naleighna is arguably one of the greatest authors to ever hail from the USA. She has several dozen #1 best seller books across several genres. Laura Bilotta who has also worked extensively with Charles is one of the greatest celebrity dating coaches worldwide. She owns the hugely successful event curation and matchmaking company known as Single In The City. In addition to these hugely notable peers, Charles has also shared stages with names like Tiffany Haddish, Paul Davison, Grant Cardone and many more. Grant Cardone is widely recognised as a billionaire who has revolutionized the real estate industry. Paul Davison is a tech & social media mogul who is most well known for being the leading creator of the Clubhouse app.