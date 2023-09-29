Charlotte Sands Wins Unsigned Only Music Competition. – Judges included Robert Smith (The Cure), Aimee Mann, Rodney Atkins, Hillsong Worship, Walk The Moon, Morgan Wade, Sanctus Real, and more!

The Unsigned Only Music Competition, renowned for celebrating the best of independent and unsigned artists, have announced the 2023 winners.

Established in 2012, this year’s competition garnered almost 6,000 entries from almost 100 countries. This, reflected the immense pool of musical talent worldwide. Winners shared in over $150,000 in cash and prizes. These were split among 38 winners.

Also, a $20,000 (US) cash prize went to the overall Grand Prize winner. In addition to cash and merchandise, winners received invaluable exposure through press, social media, and more.

It was with great pleasure that Unsigned Only bestowed its highest honor, the overall Grand Prize, to Charlotte Sands. A Hopkinton, MA native who currently resides in Nashville, TN. Charlotte took the win for her upbeat, hit-worthy single, “Dress.”

The winning song had been written in response to negativity surrounding Harry Styles who wore a dress on the cover of Vogue. The song went viral on release and became an anthem of self-expression for millions of listeners worldwide.

The song has racked up more than 45 million plays on Spotify alone and has helped to launch Sands’ career. Since then, the electric blue-haired, singer/songwriter has put out a lot more singles. Charlotte has also charted on Billboard, toured with Yungblud and amassed a legion of fans. She will embark on a Fall tour in the US and Europe, all while remaining an indie artist.

About Charlotte Sands

Raised on the pop-punk bands of the early 2000s and rooted in the storytelling of folk singer/songwriters, Sands combines upbeat melodies with unabashedly honest, self-reflective lyrics. Charlotte has been dubbed an “unstoppable force” by Alternative Press.

Her personal mission is to create a safe space for people. To feel accepted and celebrated for their weirdness and diversity. Charlotte’s fans take pride in championing her as they recognize how she champions them.

“Charlotte Sands seems to be an unstoppable force of talent,” said Co-Founders Candace Avery and Jim Morgan. “Her music reflects the essence of what it means to be truly exceptional in the world of unsigned, indie artists. We are excited to see how she, as well as our other winners, will shape the future of the music industry.”

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, many other deserving artists garnered first and second-place wins in the competition. What’s more, a winner had also selected in Fandemonium, Unsigned Only’s public, popular vote. This was separate from the winners selected by the official judging panel.

To see the winners and to listen to the winning songs, go to: www.unsignedonly.com/winners.