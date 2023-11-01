9
5
22
15
34
25
20
11
10
29
38
16
37
45
40
30
24
49
4
43
7
3
23
47
21
46
2
13
31
8
44
18
39
33
14
26
50
48
1
35
32

Charlton boss explains why he dropped Hatters loanee to the bench for two games

139 Less than a minute



Midfielder back with two assists at Wigan


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal star's fitness ahead of Chelsea clash

Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal star's fitness ahead of Chelsea clash

Inside Hull City’s pre-season camp: ‘Doggies’, the ‘red zone’ and ‘no d***heads’

Inside Hull City’s pre-season camp: ‘Doggies’, the ‘red zone’ and ‘no d***heads’

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Fulham vs Norwich: Gap between Premier League and Championship is getting bigger, says Marco Silva

Fulham vs Norwich: Gap between Premier League and Championship is getting bigger, says Marco Silva

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo