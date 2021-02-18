Check out Berita’s beautiful headwrap game (Video)

Berita leaves fans gushing at a video where she showed off her head-wrap game.

From the video, it’s glaring that the singer loves headwraps, and she has them in different materials.

Taking to Instagram she shared the video, which attracted fans attention and comments.

“All kinds of me 🥰,” she captioned post,

“Nanku Makoti with zero Boxed Wine Attitude,” a fan commented.

Berita has been dishing behind the scenes of the making of some of her songs released months and years ago.



