14
25
15
9
13
3
35
29
16
24
22
1
30
38
39
5
2
40
34
4
10
48
44
32
49
37
23
18
26
43
11
33
20
46
8
31
Chelsea FC progress into Club World Cup quarter-finals despite storm suspension

Chelsea FC progress into Club World Cup quarter-finals despite storm suspension

2025-06-29Last Updated: 2025-06-29
377 Less than a minute


Bruno Lage’s Benfica, meanwhile, had limited efforts on the Chelsea goal, with Robert Sanchez hardly tested. There was one cross-shot from Frederik Aursnes in the second half that the Spaniard misjudged, expecting a simple delivery from the makeshift right-back, which he had stepped off his line for. The former Brighton ‘keeper had to scramble back to claw the ball off his line, but that was as close as the Liga Portugal side came to notching a goal before the weather warning.


Source link

2025-06-29Last Updated: 2025-06-29
377 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 9

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 9

2023-10-18
Germany XI vs Denmark: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup and Antonio Rudiger injury latest

Germany XI vs Denmark: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup and Antonio Rudiger injury latest

2024-06-26
Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter suffers heavy defeat against Elena Rybakina as British singles hopes end

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter suffers heavy defeat against Elena Rybakina as British singles hopes end

2023-07-08
Oleksandr Zinchenko interview: Seeing the destruction in Ukraine first-hand was scary, I want to play my part

Oleksandr Zinchenko interview: Seeing the destruction in Ukraine first-hand was scary, I want to play my part

2023-06-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo