Brighton identify Moises Caicedo replacement after Chelsea see £80m offer rejected

The Ecuador international has already been the subject of three offers from the Blues, the last of which was worth £80m.

Brighton, however, have stood firm in their £100m valuation, or at least wanting England U21 Levi Colwill in part exchange.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest Chelsea gossip and rumours!

Chelsea insist Colwill is not for sale this summer with Mauricio Pochettino tipping the 20-year-old to go onto establish himself as one of England’s greatest centre-backs.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea will increase their offer for Pochettino’s prime target with Brighton under little pressure to sell.

The club have extracted maximum value for their prized assets before, having allowed Marc Cucurella to move to Stamford Bridge for £62m last year.

READ MORE

Still, such is the efficiency of their recruitment process, De Zerbi has already identified a replacement.

“f Caicedo leaves, we need another big important midfielder,” he told Sky Sports.

“Yes, I have a specific player in mind to replace him, but I don’t want to tell you his name.”