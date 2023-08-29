Chelsea listen to Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella bids as Bayern and Man United circle

Thomas Tuchel has sounded out his former defender, who is keen on the move, but Chelsea are only interested in a permanent sale of the homegrown star. Chelsea have set a £50million asking price for Chalobah, which has so far deterred suitors.

The Blues are also fielding interest in Marc Cucurella, with Manchester United keen on a season-long loan deal.

Erik ten Hag wants a new left-back after Luke Shaw was sidelined for two months with a hamstring issue. Back-up full-back Tyrell Malacia is also out injured, leaving United assessing a variety of options including Cucurella, who has struggled since his £62m move from Brighton last summer.

Chelsea are looking to sell a host of other players before transfer deadline day with Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher still facing uncertain futures, while the Blues are actively trying to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr.

Romelu Lukaku is expected in Italy today after Chelsea and Roma agreed a deal in principle for a season-long loan. The 30-year-old is set to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico and will undergo a medical this evening.

Chelsea will receive a reduced £5million loan fee but will shift Lukaku’s full £325,000-a-week wages off the books, making a saving of nearly £16m over the season. Lukaku have agreed to take a huge pay cut to facilitate the move, and the new wages will continue into the last two years of his contract in west London should he stay.

Chelsea have also inserted a £37m release clause into Lukaku’s contract in a bid to permanently part ways with the striker.