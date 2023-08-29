37
34
32
1
5
16
14
38
10
8
9
23
29
18
2
48
39
4
46
43
21
11
20
31
15
7
40
33
22
26
49
13
44
45
24
35
50
25
30
47
3

Chelsea listen to Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella bids as Bayern and Man United circle

158 1 minute read


Thomas Tuchel has sounded out his former defender, who is keen on the move, but Chelsea are only interested in a permanent sale of the homegrown star. Chelsea have set a £50million asking price for Chalobah, which has so far deterred suitors.

The Blues are also fielding interest in Marc Cucurella, with Manchester United keen on a season-long loan deal.


Source link

158 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Formula 1 2021 Weekly Roundup: Top 5 Topics

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Shakhtar Donetsk hoping for amicable Tottenham agreement over Manor Solomon after legal threat

Shakhtar Donetsk hoping for amicable Tottenham agreement over Manor Solomon after legal threat

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino delivers Levi Colwill update amid key warning for underperforming trio

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino delivers Levi Colwill update amid key warning for underperforming trio

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo