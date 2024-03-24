34
16
11
31
18
1
30
13
2
40
43
10
26
35
38
22
4
44
8
39
29
14
9
48
25
24
5
37
33
49
46
32
20
23
15
3

Chelsea left to rue Endrick decision after Brazil wonderkid’s Wembley winner against England

136 Less than a minute


Endrick nearly signed for Chelsea in 2022 but instead joined Real Madrid


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea after Veiga; Man United latest; Maguire to Spurs; Messi

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea after Veiga; Man United latest; Maguire to Spurs; Messi

Tottenham confirm permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus after 18-month loan spell

Tottenham confirm permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus after 18-month loan spell

USWNT keen for Emma Hayes to meet squad in December as Chelsea boss begins balancing act

USWNT keen for Emma Hayes to meet squad in December as Chelsea boss begins balancing act

Newcastle will not look back on classic vs Luton fondly after familiar blunders

Newcastle will not look back on classic vs Luton fondly after familiar blunders

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo