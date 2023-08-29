15
Chelsea face huge fan backlash after ending £10 coach travel scheme amid record-breaking transfer spending

C

helsea are facing a huge fan backlash after withdrawing an estimated £250,000 subsidy for away coach travel amid record transfer spending, including twice breaking the British record in 2023.

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) regard the removal of £10 coach tickets as an “appalling decision”, leaving fans with increased costs for away matches.


