Chelsea face huge fan backlash after ending £10 coach travel scheme amid record-breaking transfer spending

C helsea are facing a huge fan backlash after withdrawing an estimated £250,000 subsidy for away coach travel amid record transfer spending, including twice breaking the British record in 2023.

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) regard the removal of £10 coach tickets as an “appalling decision”, leaving fans with increased costs for away matches.

The Blues are said to have deemed the subsidiary “unaffordable” but CST highlighted how the messaging is at odds with the club’s heavy expenditure under the Boehly-Clearlake ownership given the signings of both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for a combined £220million.

In a statement, CST highlighted their dismay: “By removing the coach subsidy, Chelsea FC will force those who rely on the service to pay significantly more to travel to away fixtures – this decision was made in the same year that the club broke the British transfer record twice.

“The CST has decided to subsidise the coach to Bournemouth on this one occasion to highlight the appalling decision – The Trust has urged the club to re-evaluate this budget cut as it will adversely impact so many who depend on the service.”

Chelsea continue to put on coaches at a competitive pricing rate for supporters as they deal with their own increased costs of operating a major foottball club.

The club already faced anger last month at their decision to significantly raise prices for tickets to women’s matches snd have since followed suit for academy games.

CST also criticised the proposed sponsorship from betting firm Stake.com, which was ultimately withdrawn. Chelsea remain without a front-of-shirt sponsor but are thought to be in advanced talks with Infinite Athlete over a £40m-a-year deal.

Men’s first team general admission season-ticket prices were frozen, however, after a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.