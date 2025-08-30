23
1
4
35
31
25
15
14
46
40
13
3
18
9
38
43
29
48
32
8
39
44
33
30
49
20
26
5
2
10
24
16
22
11
37
34
'Quite clear': Enzo Maresca delivers surprise verdict on VAR controversy after Chelsea beat Fulham

'Quite clear': Enzo Maresca delivers surprise verdict on VAR controversy after Chelsea beat Fulham

2025-08-30Last Updated: 2025-08-30
337 Less than a minute


Blues boss believes officials got the big calls right in incident-packed west London derby, including ruling out Josh King’s goal


Source link

2025-08-30Last Updated: 2025-08-30
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Rasmus Hojlund shirt number ‘confirmed’ as Manchester United star heads for exit

Rasmus Hojlund shirt number ‘confirmed’ as Manchester United star heads for exit

2023-08-11
Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-01-30
Lions vs Australia: Second Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds today

Lions vs Australia: Second Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds today

2025-07-26
Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 4

Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 4

2023-11-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo