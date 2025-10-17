37
4
20
22
1
49
44
2
35
29
33
46
18
11
16
8
3
10
32
5
9
39
43
13
48
38
14
15
30
26
31
24
25
40
23
34
Chelsea star spotted in training ahead of Nottingham Forest clash after Enzo Maresca update

Chelsea star spotted in training ahead of Nottingham Forest clash after Enzo Maresca update

2025-10-17Last Updated: 2025-10-17
356 Less than a minute


Positive signs for Chelsea supporters before the Premier League meeting against Nottingham Forest


Source link

2025-10-17Last Updated: 2025-10-17
356 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Ex-England winger Townsend thought his playing days might have been over before joining Luton

Ex-England winger Townsend thought his playing days might have been over before joining Luton

2023-10-17
What did Eberechi Eze's call me celebration mean after scoring against Tottenham?

What did Eberechi Eze's call me celebration mean after scoring against Tottenham?

2025-05-12
Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Odegaard latest news and return dates

Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Odegaard latest news and return dates

2024-10-31
England’s Lucy Bronze explains how Lionesses can overcome World Cup semi-final hoodoo vs Australia

England’s Lucy Bronze explains how Lionesses can overcome World Cup semi-final hoodoo vs Australia

2023-08-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo