32
15
43
48
3
25
35
10
22
13
23
16
46
18
11
49
1
33
8
2
29
26
34
9
38
20
44
40
30
39
5
37
4
14
31
24
Chelsea: Benfica eye Joao Felix reunion as forward eyes another move after dour AC Milan loan

Chelsea: Benfica eye Joao Felix reunion as forward eyes another move after dour AC Milan loan

2025-06-27Last Updated: 2025-06-27
368 Less than a minute


Felix failed to impress Enzo Maresca at Chelsea last season and is set for yet another transfer


Source link

2025-06-27Last Updated: 2025-06-27
368 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag sends Champions League warning to Tottenham after FA Cup win

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag sends Champions League warning to Tottenham after FA Cup win

2024-03-17
Bath end Premiership title drought to deny Leicester legends perfect send-off

Bath end Premiership title drought to deny Leicester legends perfect send-off

2025-06-14
How to watch Clarke vs Wardley: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

How to watch Clarke vs Wardley: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

2024-03-31
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-09-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo