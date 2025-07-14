43
32
5
13
10
48
30
8
18
22
38
35
33
4
49
1
2
44
39
31
37
40
14
26
20
24
15
9
11
16
29
46
25
34
3
23
Joao Pedro: PSG players and staff 'lost their heads' amid Chelsea celebrations after Club World Cup win

Joao Pedro: PSG players and staff 'lost their heads' amid Chelsea celebrations after Club World Cup win

2025-07-14Last Updated: 2025-07-14
341 Less than a minute


Tempers flared after Chelsea beat PSG in the Club World Cup final


Source link

2025-07-14Last Updated: 2025-07-14
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton reveal striker is out for the foreseeable future after suffering ACL injury

Luton reveal striker is out for the foreseeable future after suffering ACL injury

2025-04-10
Andy Murray among six British players to record first-round wins without dropping a set

Andy Murray among six British players to record first-round wins without dropping a set

2023-08-30
What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at the US Open today? Start times, how to watch and odds

What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at the US Open today? Start times, how to watch and odds

2025-06-12
Jarrod Bowen contract shows West Ham growth as David Moyes faces Mohammed Kudus dilemma

Jarrod Bowen contract shows West Ham growth as David Moyes faces Mohammed Kudus dilemma

2023-10-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo