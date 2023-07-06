Todd Boehly pays tribute to Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Atletico Madrid move

Azpilicueta is leaving Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Chelsea have agreed to waive the final year of his contract in recognition of his loyal service to the club.

Azpilicueta has won every available major trophy in his time at Chelsea, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Champions League in 2021.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Congratulations for all that you achieved. You are forever a Chelsea legend.

“Azpi became the first player to win it all during his time at Stamford Bridge. In the process, he also won the hearts of supporters and cemented his place in the club’s history.”

Boehly and Eghbali said: “Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as loyal Chelsea legend. He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out to achieve success.

“Coaches and teammates past and present have trusted him to lead by example as captain. He has done so immaculately on and off the pitch, something for which we are grateful. For that and so much more, Cesar will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”