Chelsea FC: Why Levi Colwill is already Mr. Indispensible for Mauricio Pochettino

He has been ever-present under Mauricio Pochettino since returning from his loan at Brighton and has been one of the standout performers so far this season.

Colwill has been the solution to a problem for Chelsea. The centre-back has been used out of position at left-back ahead of Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen, and is set to continue playing there after Chilwell was ruled out until December with a hamstring injury.


