47
34
29
5
20
44
35
21
33
45
3
32
50
4
14
2
11
39
9
25
18
13
7
30
26
16
28
49
37
1
48
22
46
15
10
43
38
24
8
23
40
31

Chelsea delay Romelu Lukaku return date amid transfer talks with Inter Milan

139 1 minute read


C

helsea have delayed Romelu Lukaku’s return to pre-season training until next Monday in a bid to resolve his future.

The 30-year-old was due into Cobham on Wednesday but the club have pushed back his arrival date to avoid an awkward reunion with their striker.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Declan Rice to Arsenal: West Ham reject first bid for captain as Man City join transfer race

Declan Rice to Arsenal: West Ham reject first bid for captain as Man City join transfer race

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid: Dortmund confirm £88.5m deal agreed, rising to £115m

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid: Dortmund confirm £88.5m deal agreed, rising to £115m

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Six Nations 2021 Round 3: Fixtures And Cancellations

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo