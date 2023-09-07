Chelsea to commission eight-foot lion statues as part of Stamford Bridge overhaul

C helsea’s owners will continue to revamp Stamford Bridge by erecting two eight-foot lion sculptures outside the stadium.

The new Todd Boehly-Clearlake capital ownership ground have submitted its application to Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

One will stand on top of the security hut at Britannia Gate while the other will be on a plinth at the Stamford Gate entrance.

It’s unclear how much the structures modelled on the club’s logo will cost. A consultation period has begun and will remain open for the next month with hopes the lion will be in place by November.

Explaining the vision, Chelsea’s application read: “Chelsea FC changed ownership in May 2022 and its new owners have made a commitment to upgrading the Stadium’s facilities and appearance to positively transform the visitor experience.

“Consistent with this approach, this application proposes to install sculptures at the Britannia and Stamford Gates, which will refresh the appearance of the Stadium’s entrances and draw upon the Club’s long history with an innovative artistic design.”

The new owners have already introduced new signage and murals while allowing street vendors to sell food and alcohol outside the ground. They are keen to keep investing in the facilities despite long-term plans to build a new stadium.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST), however, have slammed the ‘appalling’ decision to scrap the £10 coach subsidy for away games.

Boehly has been accused of ‘penny pinching’ by CST when it comes to fans. They also highlight how he spent £1billion across the last three transfer windows and signed Moises Caicedo for a British transfer record £115million.

A CST statement read: “Breaking the British transfer record twice in a year is fine, but a £10 subsidised coach is where Chelsea draws the line.

“It appears that during a cost-of-living crisis, Chelsea FC are happy to increase the financial burden on many supporters by penny-pinching.”