Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are short on strikers despite first Christopher Nkunku goal

The Frenchman is Chelsea’s biggest summer signing so far and played there during a 5-0 win over League Two newcomers Wrexham in North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Nkunku scored on his first appearance for the Blues, while fellow new arrival Nicolas Jackson also made his bow.

The two represent central striking options for Pochettino but the former Tottenham manager believes his squad remains light in that department amid interest in both Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Montpellier’s Elye Wahi.

“I think for the possibility today and the different players we have available and I think it’s a position we decide today… we only have Jackson and him with the possibility to play as a striker,’” Pochettino said.

Armando Broja is another name to consider but the Albania international is only just returning from a long-term injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare and join Marseille on a free transfer after only three goals for the club.

Romelu Lukaku is widely expected to leave the club this summer amid interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after Inter Milan pulled out of negotiations.