38
9
43
31
26
32
20
40
34
46
16
39
1
35
29
33
22
44
23
14
30
13
4
2
48
24
18
8
37
49
25
10
3
11
15
5
Nicolas Jackson reveals what led to Chelsea exit and delivers verdict on Enzo Maresca

Nicolas Jackson reveals what led to Chelsea exit and delivers verdict on Enzo Maresca

2025-09-06Last Updated: 2025-09-06
329 Less than a minute


The Senegalese said he felt ‘strong emotions’ at leaving the club


Source link

2025-09-06Last Updated: 2025-09-06
329 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham injury update: Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil latest news and return dates

Tottenham injury update: Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil latest news and return dates

2023-09-04
HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 1

HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 1

2024-09-15
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-06-14
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make striker enquiry; Gabriel bid; Man Utd in talks for £120m deal; Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make striker enquiry; Gabriel bid; Man Utd in talks for £120m deal; Chelsea latest

2025-03-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo