43
40
39
18
13
16
5
34
30
1
48
33
14
44
46
4
23
49
2
38
22
25
29
20
26
11
15
31
9
8
37
32
3
35
10
24
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson suffers 'serious' ankle injury on Senegal duty

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson suffers 'serious' ankle injury on Senegal duty

2024-06-10Last Updated: 2024-06-10
336 Less than a minute


Blues forward underwent scans after limping out of a World Cup qualifier against DR Congo last week


Source link

2024-06-10Last Updated: 2024-06-10
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham confirm Eric Dier departure as defender completes Bayern Munich move to reunite with Harry Kane

Tottenham confirm Eric Dier departure as defender completes Bayern Munich move to reunite with Harry Kane

2024-01-11
Owen Farrell: Full steam ahead for England and Saracens captain with no plans for slowing down

Owen Farrell: Full steam ahead for England and Saracens captain with no plans for slowing down

2023-11-22
How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off final today

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off final today

2024-05-26
Cricket World Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, schedule in full, how to watch, start times, venues and odds

Cricket World Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, schedule in full, how to watch, start times, venues and odds

2023-10-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo