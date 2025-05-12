Chelsea FC: Can Nicolas Jackson play again this season after red card as Conference League final looms?
Chelsea are set to be without Nicolas Jackson for the Premier League run-in after the Senegalese striker was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at St James’ Park.
He was shown the red card after needlessly clattering into Sven Botman, leading with his forearm and connecting with the centre-back’s jaw. Referee John Brooks initially awarded a yellow card, but upgraded his decision to a straight red after checking the VAR monitor.
The loss is a blow to Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes, but Jackson’s suspension may have an even greater impact than the dropped points.
He will be suspended for Chelsea’s two remaining Premier League fixtures and the first match of next season. He will miss two crucial run-in fixtures against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
That selection conundrum will extend to the Conference League final, now just over two weeks away. Chelsea will face Real Betis in that tie, and, despite being considered heavy favourites, will likely name a full-strength team in Wroclaw.
Will Nicolas Jackson be able to play in the Conference League final?
While his Premier League suspension runs through the start of next season, Jackson will be eligible to play in the Conference League final.
As his red card was awarded in a Premier League match, the resultant suspension will not extend to UEFA competitions.
Jackson will, therefore, be eligible for the Conference League final, but whether Maresca trusts him with such a match remains to be seen. If he played, it would mark his first competitive minutes in over a fortnight.
His involvement will likely be determined by the availability of alternatives. George and Neto could feature if they are deemed suitable stand-ins, while Guiu and Nkunku will also be in contention if available.
