39
33
20
35
31
40
23
44
22
25
38
1
10
46
8
9
15
24
34
30
48
32
14
26
16
43
18
4
11
37
5
29
2
3
49
13
Chelsea and Bayern Munich set for fresh Christopher Nkunku talks as stalemate risk grows

Chelsea and Bayern Munich set for fresh Christopher Nkunku talks as stalemate risk grows

2025-08-18Last Updated: 2025-08-18
341 Less than a minute


The Frenchman was left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Crystal Palace on Sunday


Source link

2025-08-18Last Updated: 2025-08-18
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

World Cup bank holiday poll shows huge age divide on whether to have a day off if England win

World Cup bank holiday poll shows huge age divide on whether to have a day off if England win

2023-08-17
Manchester United anticipate '150-200' job redundancies as cuts under Sir Jim Ratcliffe continue

Manchester United anticipate '150-200' job redundancies as cuts under Sir Jim Ratcliffe continue

2025-02-24
Jabeur vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Jabeur vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

2023-07-12
Grand National 2025 result in full as Nick Rockett triumphs at Aintree

Grand National 2025 result in full as Nick Rockett triumphs at Aintree

2025-04-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo