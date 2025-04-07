Chelsea: Christopher Nkunku struggles show Nicolas Jackson is indispensable to Enzo Maresca
On at the break, Jackson made an immediate difference, holding up at the first time of asking with a move which save him acknowledge the close attention of both Yehor Yarmoliuk and Nathan Collins, flicking the ball between them and then ducking under to begin a break-away in midfield. It was the sort of craftiness Chelsea had longed for from their striker, and an example of what Jackson is miles ahead of Nkunku at.
