29
48
39
11
35
3
49
31
22
10
25
38
33
15
34
46
43
23
40
16
5
20
13
30
4
37
9
2
26
32
44
14
24
8
18
1
Chelsea: Cole Palmer injury explained by Enzo Maresca after surprise blow

Chelsea: Cole Palmer injury explained by Enzo Maresca after surprise blow

2025-08-22Last Updated: 2025-08-22
337 Less than a minute


A huge setback minutes before kicking off against West Ham


Source link

2025-08-22Last Updated: 2025-08-22
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Julen Lopetegui needs quick-fire results at West Ham as grace period starts to expire

Julen Lopetegui needs quick-fire results at West Ham as grace period starts to expire

2024-09-26
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-01-27
Ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hails Luton as one of the 'stories of the season'

Ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hails Luton as one of the 'stories of the season'

2024-02-06
ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic gets revenge on Jannik Sinner to win record-breaking seventh crown

ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic gets revenge on Jannik Sinner to win record-breaking seventh crown

2023-11-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo