Chelsea FC player ratings vs Fulham: Moises Caicedo delivers his best display as Conor Gallagher dominates

ykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja both scored in Chelsea’s crucial 2-0 win away at Fulham.
The Blues were verging on a crisis ahead of kick-off in the west London derby having dropped to 15th in the Premier League table and failed to score in their last three games.
Mudryk broke his duck – having previously failed to score since his big-money January transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk – to open the scoring, while Broja marked his first start since a serious knee injury in December with a quick-fire second.
Everything came together for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have faced heavy criticism in recent weeks.
Nizaar Kinsella was at Craven Cottage witnessing the action.
Chelsea ratings
Robert Sanchez – 6
His kicking was sometimes wayward but he made a big save from Sasa Lukic with 15 minutes to go.
Marc Cucurella – 6
An admirable effort out of position at right-back.
Axel Disasi – 6
Beaten once in the box by Raul Jimenez but recovered well.
Thiago Silva – 6
Solid but the screening in front of him was so good that he wasn’t tested.
Levi Colwill – 8
His run and clipped lofted through ball was a moment of perfection to set up Mudryk’s goal.
Moises Caicedo – 8
Broke up the play brilliantly and very tidy with the ball. His best display since joining the club.
Conor Gallagher – 8
Linked the place excellently, a dominant force in the middle.
Cole Palmer – 7
Very tidy in possession and set up Broja’s goal but faded in the second half.
Enzo Fernandez – 7
Excellent in all aspects of his midfield play except for his shooting and finishing.
Mykhailo Mudryk – 8
Blazed his first shot over but followed it up with his first goal for Chelsea, a great touch on his chest and volley. Impressive but taken off at half-time.
Armando Broja – 7
Scored on his first start since a serious knee injury that had kept him out since December 2022. It looked like he had never been away. Unfortunately looked injured as he came off.
Subs
Ian Maatsen – 6
Came on at half-time for Mudryk and hit the post with an excellent strike midway through the second half.
Raheem Sterling – 5
Came on for an injured Broja after suffering with a virus for the last three games but wasn’t at his best as a false nine.
Lesley Ugochukwu – N/A
Noni Madueke – N/A
Alex Matos – N/A
Unused subs: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Brooking, Washington
