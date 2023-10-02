Chelsea FC player ratings vs Fulham: Moises Caicedo delivers his best display as Conor Gallagher dominates

M ykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja both scored in Chelsea’s crucial 2-0 win away at Fulham.

The Blues were verging on a crisis ahead of kick-off in the west London derby having dropped to 15th in the Premier League table and failed to score in their last three games.

Mudryk broke his duck – having previously failed to score since his big-money January transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk – to open the scoring, while Broja marked his first start since a serious knee injury in December with a quick-fire second.

Everything came together for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have faced heavy criticism in recent weeks.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Craven Cottage witnessing the action.

Chelsea ratings

Robert Sanchez – 6

His kicking was sometimes wayward but he made a big save from Sasa Lukic with 15 minutes to go.

Marc Cucurella – 6

An admirable effort out of position at right-back.

Axel Disasi – 6

Beaten once in the box by Raul Jimenez but recovered well.

Thiago Silva – 6

Solid but the screening in front of him was so good that he wasn’t tested.

Levi Colwill – 8

His run and clipped lofted through ball was a moment of perfection to set up Mudryk’s goal.

Moises Caicedo – 8

Broke up the play brilliantly and very tidy with the ball. His best display since joining the club.

Conor Gallagher – 8

Linked the place excellently, a dominant force in the middle.

Cole Palmer – 7

Very tidy in possession and set up Broja’s goal but faded in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez – 7

Excellent in all aspects of his midfield play except for his shooting and finishing.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 8

Blazed his first shot over but followed it up with his first goal for Chelsea, a great touch on his chest and volley. Impressive but taken off at half-time.

Armando Broja – 7

Scored on his first start since a serious knee injury that had kept him out since December 2022. It looked like he had never been away. Unfortunately looked injured as he came off.

Subs

Ian Maatsen – 6

Came on at half-time for Mudryk and hit the post with an excellent strike midway through the second half.

Raheem Sterling – 5

Came on for an injured Broja after suffering with a virus for the last three games but wasn’t at his best as a false nine.

Lesley Ugochukwu – N/A

Noni Madueke – N/A

Alex Matos – N/A

Unused subs: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Brooking, Washington