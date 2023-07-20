Chelsea player ratings vs Wrexham: Ian Maatsen sends message as possible Mason Mount replacement emerges

The £53million signing from RB Leipzig was quiet for much of his second-half spell but rounded the goalkeeper and produced a good finish in the 90th minute.

Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell scored the other goals as League Two opposition were blown away over 90 minutes.

Nine players made their debuts in a young side which looked radically different from the Chelsea of last season.

Nizaar Kinsella was in North Carolina to rate the Chelsea players.

Jamie Cumming – 6

Untested by Wrexham.

Malo Gusto – 7

A perfect Pochettino display, attacking while also recovering to defend.

Trevoh Chalobah – 7

Looked after his younger team-mates in a vocal display as an unlikely captain.

Bashir Humphreys – 6

Looked comfortable in possession but rarely tested.

Marc Cucurella – 5

Outshone by Gusto in an unremarkable first 45 minutes. He somehow came on again late despite already being substituted.

Andrey Santos – 7

Rarely gave the ball away and controlled the midfield.

Cesare Casadei – 6

A good physical midfield presence over 90 minutes, setting up Nkunku’s goal.

Carney Chukwuemeka – 7

Looked like a potential replacement for Mason Mount and created the second goal.

Diego Moreira – 5

The 18-year-old looked very raw and not ready for this level.

Nicolas Jackson – 7

Jackson was threatening with his pace, skipping past Ben Tozer to create for Maatsen’s first goal.

Ian Maatsen – 9

Maatsen scored two great goals, particularly the second one from the edge of the area. Excelled while playing out of position.

Substitutes

Lucas Bergstrom – N/A

Also barely touched the ball.

Ben Chilwell – 7

Performed Pochettino’s gameplan excellently at full-back and then scored a nice lob late on.

Alfie Gilchrist – 6

A solid but reserved display at right-back.

Conor Gallagher – 7

Curled an excellent finish to make it 3-0 as he fights for his future.

Lewis Hall – 7

Slotted in nicely after coming on for Andrey Santos.

Angelo Gabriel – 8

Produced a brilliant cross for Sterling but he headed over, got his assist in the last minute for Chilwell.

Christopher Nkunku – 8

Scored a wonderful goal with almost the last touch of the game but was largely quiet as a No9.

Raheem Sterling – 7

Very lively but missed a sitter.