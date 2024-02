After a 2-2 draw at Wembley, the two teams faced off again in a bruising encounter at Old Trafford. In that replay, which Chelsea won 2-1 after extra-time, Billy Bremner was kicked in the head, Norman Hunter and Ian Hutchinson had a fist-fight and Jack Charlton head-butted Peter Osgood. A single yellow card was shown. When David Elleray ‘re-refereed’ the match on video in 1997, he issued six red cards and 20 bookings.