40
8
37
9
11
38
43
33
46
20
2
23
4
24
29
49
32
26
15
44
10
13
18
34
14
3
25
35
31
5
1
30
48
22
16
39
Chelsea captain Reece James outlines Champions League aim after starring on comeback

Chelsea captain Reece James outlines Champions League aim after starring on comeback

2024-05-12Last Updated: 2024-05-12
345 Less than a minute


James was outstanding on his return and says Chelsea are ‘coming strong’ under Mauricio Pochettino


Source link

2024-05-12Last Updated: 2024-05-12
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

2023-06-21
How to watch Cameroon vs Guinea: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

How to watch Cameroon vs Guinea: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

2024-01-15
Injury forces Luton defender Lockyer to withdraw from Wales squad

Injury forces Luton defender Lockyer to withdraw from Wales squad

2023-09-04
Lisandro Martinez injury: Manchester United star facing 'two months' out of action

Lisandro Martinez injury: Manchester United star facing 'two months' out of action

2024-02-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo