48
38
23
40
15
13
26
24
3
22
16
14
33
29
25
30
11
2
37
9
49
39
20
46
44
5
34
35
18
4
1
43
31
10
8
32
Chelsea: Cole Palmer the calm amid the chaos as co-owners rip up plans once again

Chelsea: Cole Palmer the calm amid the chaos as co-owners rip up plans once again

2024-05-24Last Updated: 2024-05-24
337 Less than a minute


Blues finish strongly but struggles cannot be ignored


Source link

2024-05-24Last Updated: 2024-05-24
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

2023-08-12
Mauricio Pochettino addresses Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea transfer rumours

Mauricio Pochettino addresses Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea transfer rumours

2023-07-26
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal confirm Rice plan, new Timber bid; Chelsea get Caicedo boost; Mount to Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal confirm Rice plan, new Timber bid; Chelsea get Caicedo boost; Mount to Man United

2023-06-24
Premier League top scorers 2023-24: Cole Palmer brings fight to four-goal hero Erling Haaland

Premier League top scorers 2023-24: Cole Palmer brings fight to four-goal hero Erling Haaland

2024-05-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo