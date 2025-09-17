11
Three things we learned from Chelsea FC loss as Cole Palmer builds new relationship on the right

Chelsea have fond memories of the Allianz Arena, but this was a painful night for Enzo Maresca’s side.

After a two-year absence, Chelsea are back in the Champions League and once again competing with Europe’s elite.

Harry Kane struck twice for the German champions, who took the lead thanks to a Trevoh Chalobah own goal.

Cole Palmer got on the scoresheet for Chelsea, but it was not enough to stop them falling to a first defeat of the season.

At the double: Harry Kane

Lethal Kane downs Chelsea

Much of the talk going into this game centred around Nicolas Jackson.

But, in the end, it was another of Bayern Munich’s strikers, and another familiar name, that downed Chelsea.

Kane made history on Wednesday night, scoring twice to take his tally in the Champions League to 42 goals and 11 assists. No Englishman has been directly involved in more goals in the competition’s history.

Kane’s tally, which overtakes that of David Beckham, has come in just 58 Champions League games.

It is an impressive strike rate and this was a performance that summed up why he remains one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.


