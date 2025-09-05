44
20
29
2
30
13
22
25
48
9
39
23
31
11
24
37
35
26
34
38
33
15
43
8
32
46
49
4
40
5
3
14
1
18
10
16
Chelsea confirm Alyssa Thompson signing ahead of new WSL season

Chelsea confirm Alyssa Thompson signing ahead of new WSL season

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
341 Less than a minute


The 20-year-old forward arrives from the United States after deadline day swoop


Source link

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Women’s World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures, group tables, venues and odds for tournament

Women’s World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures, group tables, venues and odds for tournament

2023-07-17
Ousmane Dembele injury latest: PSG handed major boost as star returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Ousmane Dembele injury latest: PSG handed major boost as star returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

2025-05-05
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal move for Kounde rejected, Gyokeres; Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea; Man Utd eye De Ligt

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal move for Kounde rejected, Gyokeres; Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea; Man Utd eye De Ligt

2024-06-28
How to watch Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

How to watch Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

2024-08-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo