48
39
15
24
35
5
8
46
7
38
32
23
10
9
13
47
34
22
30
3
31
21
45
25
44
20
11
16
43
50
1
29
4
26
49
2
33
40
18
37
14

Mauricio Pochettino expects to have influence on Chelsea signings amid 'very good' transfer talks with owners

138 Less than a minute


The Blues are plotting their latest moves ahead of the January window


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Mason Mount: Manchester United agree £60m deal with Chelsea for top transfer target

Mason Mount: Manchester United agree £60m deal with Chelsea for top transfer target

South Africa beat France to show why they are champions and set up semi-final against England

South Africa beat France to show why they are champions and set up semi-final against England

Carlos Alcaraz admits his father has been filming Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon training sessions

Carlos Alcaraz admits his father has been filming Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon training sessions

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 3

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 3

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo