Chelsea FC vs AC Milan: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Chelsea face AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign.
The Blues beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Friday and Enzo Maresca wants another good tune-up ahead of their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace next weekend.
Chelsea fans will get another look at Brazilian wonderkid Estevao after his scored on his first appearance against Leverkusen
Here’s everything you need to know about the game…
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs AC Milan is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.
Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan
TV channel: The match will be shown on Channel 5, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3pm BST kick off.
Live stream: Viewers can also stream the game for free on DAZN.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Chelsea vs AC Milan team news
Chelsea will be without in Levi Colwill after he suffered up an ACL injury in training last week.
Heavy rotation is expected, given the Blues were in action against Bayer Leverkusen less than 48 hours ago.
Robert Sanchez is set to start in goal after Filip Jorgensen played 90 minutes against Leverkusen.
Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah were all withdrawn at half-time on Friday.
Despite dazzling against Leverkusen, Estevao will most likely be on the bench as Maresca looks to temper expectations for the youngster.
Aaron Anselmino, Genesis Antwi, and Samuel Rak-Sakyi were brought on together with 15 minutes left to play on Friday, and could be in line for a more significant test. The same is true of Jamie Gittens, Reece James, and Pedro Neto.
Former Chelsea players Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic could all feature for AC Milan.
Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction
Many of those at Stamford Bridge on Friday will have been surprised to see Chelsea so lively as they returned to the pitch after just a few weeks of holiday.
While maybe not at their best, the Blues were very impressive, and ran rings around a much-changed Bayer Leverkusen outfit.
AC Milan are a similarly transitional team at the moment, and may struggle to match the world champions’ vigour.
Maresca will name a heavily rotated side, but this is a squad built with rotation in mind – its second-choice XI is still worth hundreds of millions.
The Blues should have no problem.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These sides last met in a competitive fixture in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage. Chelsea scored five unanswered goals over the two matches, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Jorginho all on target.
Chelsea vs AC Milan match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link