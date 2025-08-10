38
Chelsea FC vs AC Milan: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-08-10Last Updated: 2025-08-10
346 2 minutes read

Chelsea face AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign.

The Blues beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Friday and Enzo Maresca wants another good tune-up ahead of their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace next weekend.

Chelsea fans will get another look at Brazilian wonderkid Estevao after his scored on his first appearance against Leverkusen

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs AC Milan is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan

TV channel: The match will be shown on Channel 5, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3pm BST kick off.

Live stream: Viewers can also stream the game for free on DAZN.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Chelsea vs AC Milan team news

Chelsea will be without in Levi Colwill after he suffered up an ACL injury in training last week.

Heavy rotation is expected, given the Blues were in action against Bayer Leverkusen less than 48 hours ago.

Robert Sanchez is set to start in goal after Filip Jorgensen played 90 minutes against Leverkusen.

Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah were all withdrawn at half-time on Friday.

Despite dazzling against Leverkusen, Estevao will most likely be on the bench as Maresca looks to temper expectations for the youngster.

Aaron Anselmino, Genesis Antwi, and Samuel Rak-Sakyi were brought on together with 15 minutes left to play on Friday, and could be in line for a more significant test. The same is true of Jamie Gittens, Reece James, and Pedro Neto.

Former Chelsea players Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic could all feature for AC Milan.

Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction

Many of those at Stamford Bridge on Friday will have been surprised to see Chelsea so lively as they returned to the pitch after just a few weeks of holiday.


Source link

