Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Blues are tonight in Carabao Cup action, entering the second round for the first time since 2016, as they face The Dons for the first time since their founding in 2002. It is an historic London derby and one which should see a number of young Chelsea stars looking to make an impression. Mauricio Pochettino famously dismissed this competition as important while in charge at Tottenham, but reversed that view in the build-up to this fixtures.

Diego Moreira, Ian Maatsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, Bashir Humphreys and Noni Madueke should all feature, and outcast Marc Cucurella was expected to be involved but is now in talks over a loan move to Manchester United. Wimbledon will be without captain Jake Reeves and midfield partner Armani Little as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.


