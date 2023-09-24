Why isn’t Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa Premier League game live on TV in UK?

The Blues are still looking for their second win of the season as manager Mauricio Pochettino endures an underwhelming – and injury-hit – start to his tenure.

However, only those at Stamford Bridge will be able to see the game unfold live at 2pm.

It will not be shown live on TV as Sky Sports have not picked it for broadcast.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 23 and not selected to be shown on TV. Rules state that a match originally not picked for broadcast cannot then be put on TV if the timeslot is moved.

The match was then pushed back to Sunday due to Aston Villa’s participation in the Europa Conference League.

Instead, Arsenal vs Tottenham in the north London derby has got the nod at the same time as it has already been scheduled for the 2pm time slot.

The 4.30pm Sunday slot is taken by Sheffield United vs Newcastle for the same reason that it had already been scheduled.

Highlights will be shown at 10.30pm BST on Sunday on BBC One.

You can nonetheless follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with reporter Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.