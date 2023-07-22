Chelsea FC vs Brighton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea continue life under Mauricio Pochettino against Brighton in Philadelphia. The Blues are part of the Premier League Summer Series alongside the Seagulls, Aston Villa and Newcastle as English giants head across the pond to prepare for the new campaign.
Pochettino oversaw a 5-0 win over Wrexham during his first game in charge of the club but Brighton will undoubtedly offer a much sterner test. While not much can be read into pre-season games, it will be fascinating what early signs the Argentina has imposed on the team against another Premier League team.
Another interesting subplot is Moises Caicedo. The midfielder has been the subject of offers from Stamford Bridge rising up to £70m this summer but remains a Brighton player. The south coast club, meanwhile, are keen on Levi Colwill. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Sheffield United eye Chelsea U21 captain Alfie Gilchrist as Tino Anjorin visits Portsmouth
Sheffield United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist on a permanent deal, writes Nizaar Kisnella.
The 19-year-old could be handed a chance at first-team football at a Premier League club next season but has also been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s Under-21s captain is currently training with Mauricio Pochettino’s 30-man squad in the United States.
Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1
Though results are hardly the most important thing at the moment, Chelsea showed some promising signs earlier this week and look like playing a particularly strong team.
Chelsea to win 2-1.
Brighton team news: Moises Caicedo may not play
Brighton may not call on Chelsea target Moises Caicedo this evening due to the fact he only linked up with the squad for pre-season training.
Chelsea team news: Sterling and Silva could start
Pochettino has already admitted the club are short on options up front, so his hands are somewhat tied in terms of major changes.
Christopher Nknuku could start in place of Nicolas Jackson, with Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell also options from the off. Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt followign an Achilles strain earlier this week, while Reece James is not expected to play despite joining up with the squad.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton tonight
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Showcase. Kick-off comes at midnight, UK time.
Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Brighton in Philadelphia as part of the Premier League Summer Series.
Kick-off inside the Lincoln Financial Field is at 12am BST.
