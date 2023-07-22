Chelsea FC vs Brighton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea continue life under Mauricio Pochettino against Brighton in Philadelphia. The Blues are part of the Premier League Summer Series alongside the Seagulls, Aston Villa and Newcastle as English giants head across the pond to prepare for the new campaign.

Pochettino oversaw a 5-0 win over Wrexham during his first game in charge of the club but Brighton will undoubtedly offer a much sterner test. While not much can be read into pre-season games, it will be fascinating what early signs the Argentina has imposed on the team against another Premier League team.

Another interesting subplot is Moises Caicedo. The midfielder has been the subject of offers from Stamford Bridge rising up to £70m this summer but remains a Brighton player. The south coast club, meanwhile, are keen on Levi Colwill. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!