Chelsea FC vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Mauricio Pochettino has overseen just one win in six Premier League games and his Blues side scrapped past AFC Wimbledon in the previous round.

Brighton, meanwhile, are flying high and will be confident of recording a third consecutive win over a Chelsea side who have hired (and then fired) their manager and signed arguably their best player in the last year.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brighton is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

REUTERS

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game has not been picked for television coverage.

Live blog: However, you can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

It will be interesting to see how both managers approach the game. In a stark sign of the times, it could be Brighton not Chelsea who opt to make more changes as they compete on more fronts and further up the table while the Blues could do with a win of any sort.

Injuries will also dictate Pochettino’s team, while Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson being suspended further complicates matters. Armando Broja should start up up, though that in itself is a risk after so long on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic should make his debut, and fellow summer signing Cole Palmer will join him in an otherwise strong XI. You would imagine Ben Chilwell starts and takes the captain’s armband.

Brighton should also change their keepers with Jason Steele coming in, and could give another start to loanee Ansu Fati. Adam Lallana should also feature, along with former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Getty Images

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

It feels like whatever team Brighton put out, their confidence – and Chelsea’s lack of it – will see them win whoever is in front of them. This is a team playing with no fear, against a team heading in the opposite direction and with sections of the fanbase already turning on the manager.

Mauricio Pochettino still has plenty of injuries and suspensions to juggle, meaning his options are limited to change things too much, so I cannot see too much improvement unless Roberto De Zerbi opts for a far weaker XI.

Brighton to win in extra time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have lost the last two games between these sides, and last beat the Seagulls three years ago, a run dating back six games.

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 3

Chelsea vs Brighton match odds

Chelsea: 4/5

Brighton: 1/1

Ansu Fati to score: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).