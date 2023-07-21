Chelsea vs Brighton: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

C helsea continue life under Mauricio Pochettino against Brighton during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Blues got off to a winning start under the Argentine earlier this week with a 5-0 victory over Wrexham but Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls will provide a much sterner test.

Moises Caicedo, of course, is hard to ignore.

Chelsea’s top target this summer and the subject of bids from Stamford Bridge will likely feature in Philadelphia and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on against his potential future employers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brighton is scheduled for a 12am BST kick-off time on Sunday 23 July, 2023.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Showcase.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream.

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

Pochettino has already admitted the club are short on options up front, so his hands are somewhat tied in terms of major changes.

Christopher Nknuku could start in place of Nicolas Jackson, with Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell also options from the off. Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt followign an Achilles strain earlier this week, while Reece James is not expected to play despite joining up with the squad.

Brighton have welcomed Caicedo back into the fold and he could feature.

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

Though results are hardly the most important thing at the moment, Chelsea showed some promising signs earlier this week and look like playing a particularly strong team.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 3