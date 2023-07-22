50
4
38
23
47
40
35
3
20
18
1
22
2
7
39
16
26
24
45
44
33
49
30
11
13
32
8
14
31
10
48
37
43
46
9
21
25
34
29
15
5

Chelsea vs Brighton: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

126 1 minute read


The Blues got off to a winning start under the Argentine earlier this week with a 5-0 victory over Wrexham but Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls will provide a much sterner test.


Source link

126 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ange Postecoglou issues update on Celtic future as Tottenham prepare to step up interest

Ange Postecoglou issues update on Celtic future as Tottenham prepare to step up interest

IN PICTURES: Derelict Gwanzura Stadium

Floyd Patterson – The Gentleman Of Boxing

Benn Steps-Up Again; Is He The Next, Big PPV Star?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo