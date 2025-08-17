Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

It has been a challenging few months since Palace hoisted the FA Cup back in May, but they opened their season last week with a Community Shield triumph over Liverpool. All eyes today, though, will be on the team sheets. There is plenty of speculation around Eberechi Eze, who is close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but is reported to be in the matchday squad regardless and could start. The same is true of Marc Guehi, subject to interest from Liverpool.