Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Of all the Premier League teams in European action this week, the Blues have the most straightforward task ahead on paper after making it 10 wins from 10 in the competition in the Polish capital a week ago.
A second-half brace from Noni Madueke as well as a first strike from youngster Tyrique George means Chelsea hold a 3-0 lead and it would take some effort from Legia to overturn such a deficit.
The Polish side have shown they can spring a surprise having beaten Real Betis in the league phase earlier in the season, but a 1-0 loss to Jagiellonia Białystok at the weekend is hardly the ideal preparation for a daunting trip to London.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Thursday April 17, 2025.
The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw team news
With such a healthy lead in the bank, Enzo Maresca can opt for heavy rotation in the second leg as he will have one eye on Sunday’s west London derby away at Fulham as Chelsea look to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track.
Therefore the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, George, Josh Acheampong and Christopher Nkunku could all start as Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Reece James and Enzo Fernandez are rested.
Wesley Fofana, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman are all injured and Mykhailo Mudryk still unavailable, but Romeo Lavia is now back in training.
Legia top scorer Marc Gual is a doubt once again because of a hamstring injury and his likely absence places the onus on Luquinhas and Ryoya Morishita in attack. The pair have 23 goals between them this season.
Chance: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should get another opportunity in the Chelsea midfield
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw prediction
As was the case going into the first leg, Chelsea are firm favourites for a reason and this should be another relatively easy walk in the park.
Legia can perhaps take confidence from Ipswich scoring two in a surprise draw at the Bridge at the weekend, but Maresca has too much quality at his disposal to complete the job with little to no fuss.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw odds
Chelsea to qualify: Suspended
Legia Warsaw to qualify: 100/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
