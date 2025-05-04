Chelsea FC vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Arne Slot’s side confirmed their title with a 5-1 home win over Tottenham last time out, but will be made to wait until the last day of the season to lift the trophy.
They are set to be treated to a guard of honour ahead of each of their remaining four matches, though, which will ease fans’ impatience to see the silverware in person.
While Liverpool have little to play for beyond bragging rights, the match means a great deal to Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes. They sit fifth in the table, tied on points with Nottingham Forest.
Three points will be nothing short of crucial if they are to move back into UEFA’s premier competition next season, which had been considered the bare minimum for Enzo Maresca this season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025.
The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights at full time, with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.
Chelsea vs Liverpool team news
Chelsea managed to escape their trip to Sweden with no new injuries, but two players suffered injuries in the lead-up to the tie. Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku both failed to make the plane to Sweden in midweek after picking up minor knocks, though Enzo Maresca hinted their rest was more precautionary than enforced. It is as yet unclear whether they will return for Sunday’s tie.
Malo Gusto is a doubt, set for a late fitness test after picking up a thigh issue against Everton.
Chelsea will remain without Wesley Fofana, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, and Mykhailo Mudryk, who are dealing with long-term injuries or suspensions.
In contrast, Liverpool have a relatively clear injury list. Conor Bradley will likely return for Liverpool after he missed the Tottenham tie with a knock, while Joe Gomez remains out with a long-term hamstring injury.
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction
As the Blues chase the Champions League, they will hope against hope that Liverpool are already on the beach, having secured the title with weeks to spare, though they will require a first home win over the Reds since March 2020.
And Slot’s men really have little to play for. There are no points records to chase and no notable accolades to be claimed besides Mohamed Salah extending his lead in the Golden Boot race. Should Slot opt to hand runs out to his fringe and academy players, Chelsea could be in with a chance to spoil the party.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Chelsea vs Liverpool match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
