Chelsea FC vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2025-05-04Last Updated: 2025-05-04
348 2 minutes read

Arne Slot’s side confirmed their title with a 5-1 home win over Tottenham last time out, but will be made to wait until the last day of the season to lift the trophy.

They are set to be treated to a guard of honour ahead of each of their remaining four matches, though, which will ease fans’ impatience to see the silverware in person.

While Liverpool have little to play for beyond bragging rights, the match means a great deal to Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes. They sit fifth in the table, tied on points with Nottingham Forest.

Three points will be nothing short of crucial if they are to move back into UEFA’s premier competition next season, which had been considered the bare minimum for Enzo Maresca this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.


