13
34
39
4
3
37
5
38
33
14
30
15
49
35
22
40
8
44
10
20
32
48
11
2
46
24
16
18
43
1
23
26
31
25
29
9
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2025-05-16Last Updated: 2025-05-16
348 2 minutes read

Enzo Maresca’s side played more than an hour with 10 men at St James’ Park after Nicolas Jackson’s red card for a forearm to the face of Sven Botman, already trailing to Sandro Tonali’s 112-second goal before Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up the result in stoppage time.

It was a hugely disappointing afternoon that halted Chelsea’s momentum after a run of five consecutive wins across all competitions that included both legs of their Conference League semi-final tie against Djurgarden, keeping them fifth and above Aston Villa on goal difference only as Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester City into third.

The match at Stamford Bridge was originally scheduled for Sunday, only to be moved at the request of both clubs with Chelsea and Manchester United’s women’s teams meeting in the FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend.

They have now gone seven top-flight games without a victory since beating relegated Leicester on March 16, equalling their worst-ever run in the Premier League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8:15pm BST kick-off tonight on Friday May 16, 2025.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

TV channel: Friday night’s game will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Standard Sport’s live blog will keep you fully up to speed on matchday, with expert analysis from Chelsea correspondent Malik Ouzia at the Bridge.

Chelsea vs Manchester United team news

Jackson’s dismissal on Tyneside and automatic three-game ban means he will miss both the visit of United and the trip to Nottingham Forest on the final day, as well as the first game of next season. He is, however, available for the Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw on May 28.


Source link

2025-05-16Last Updated: 2025-05-16
348 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

2023-06-24
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp drops team news hint over Mohamed Salah role vs Sparta Prague

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp drops team news hint over Mohamed Salah role vs Sparta Prague

2024-03-07
Arsenal 'living the dream' after thumping Newcastle, says Martin Odegaard

Arsenal 'living the dream' after thumping Newcastle, says Martin Odegaard

2024-02-25
Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Matthijs de Ligt debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Matthijs de Ligt debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

2024-08-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo