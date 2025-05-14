Chelsea FC vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Chelsea Women will look to add a sixth Women’s FA Cup title to their trophy cabinet on Sunday as they meet Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.
Head coach Sonia Bompastor has enjoyed a stellar debut season since replacing Emma Hayes last summer, going unbeaten en route to claiming the Women’s Super League title and pipping Manchester City to the League Cup at Pride Park in March.
The only blight on their campaign is a humiliating Champions League semi-final defeat to Barcelona, which they lost 8-2 over the two legs.
United are the reigning FA Cup champions after beating Tottenham 4-0 to claim the club’s first major honour since being founded in 2018. They fell to Emma Hayes’ Chelsea the season before, though, thanks to Sam Kerr’s second-half winner.
Manager Mark Skinner signed a contract extension in April and will hope to double United’s trophy tally on Sunday.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs Man United is scheduled for a 1:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Man United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 12:50pm ahead of a 1:30pm kick-off.
Live stream: You can also catch the contest live online via BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Chelsea vs Man United team news
The Blues will be without a crop of their top talents heading into the tie. Talismanic striker Sam Kerr has been sidelined all season as she recovers from a ruptured ACL, while fellow striker Mayra Ramirez may also miss out after suffering a knee injury in a WSL meeting with Man United in early May.
Lauren James suffered a hamstring injury on international duty in April, and no timeframe has yet been offered as to when she may return. Also due to miss the final with long-term injuries are Zecira Musovic (pregnant) and Femke Liefting (foot), while Kadeisha Buchanan, Jorja Fox, Sophie Ingle, and Brooke Aspin are all recovering from ruptured ACLs.
Full-back Jayde Riviere is dealing with a minor ankle injury and will face a late fitness test, while Aofie Mannion will return from her red card suspension for the tie.
Rachel Williams has been absent since mid-April with an unspecified injury, and it is hoped she will return for the final.
Chelsea vs Man United prediction
Chelsea are yet to lose a domestic fixture this season, and the odds of them losing a first in the FA Cup final are fairly slim. Sonia Bompastor is not the type to let her side let off the gas – she will be as keen as anyone to take a third trophy back to Kingsmeadow.
There are encouraging factors for United, though. Despite preserving their unbeaten run, Chelsea have not been at their sparkling best of late, struggling to a string of narrow wins by late goals. United were arguably the better side when Lucy Bronze headed Chelsea to a 1-0 victory in the WSL in April. There is every chance they could rain on the Blues’ parade, but it is far from likely.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Chelsea are unbeaten in two matches against Man United this season, winning 1-0 on both occasions and confirming the latest WSL title in their most recent meeting. United’s most recent win over the Blues came in last year’s FA Cup semi-final, Skinner’s side winning 2-1 through goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams.
