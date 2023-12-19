21
35
9
22
4
11
32
15
2
1
7
5
30
31
16
33
37
3
44
14
43
13
38
50
39
10
20
18
23
47
29
25
8
49
48
24
26
40
45
46
34

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

140 Less than a minute


Place in the semi-finals on the line


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Police investigating alleged homophobic abuse during Brighton v Luton Premier League clash

Police investigating alleged homophobic abuse during Brighton v Luton Premier League clash

Steve Borthwick valuing England versatility with Elliot Daly set for World Cup starting audition

Steve Borthwick valuing England versatility with Elliot Daly set for World Cup starting audition

Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

F1 takes step closer to 11th team as Michael Andretti’s bid earns FIA approval

F1 takes step closer to 11th team as Michael Andretti’s bid earns FIA approval

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo