Chelsea have achieved back-to-back Premier League wins of late after edging past both Crystal Palace and Luton after Christmas, though Mauricio Pochettino’s options to rotate his starting XI today are somewhat limited by another lengthy absentee list that has now stretched into double figures. Christopher Nkunku is not in the squad and Conor Gallagher is named on the bench amid speculation over his future, but the likes of Moises Caicedo, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer all start.