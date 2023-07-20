Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Wrexham tonight as the Blues kick-off their pre-season tour and a brand new era in the United States. The former Tottenham boss is overseeing a huge rebuild of the club following such a disappointing season last time out and is set to hand big summer signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku their debuts out in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Chelsea have sold plenty of players this summer, leaving Pochettino with a much smaller squad to work with and it will be fascinating to see just how much of his impact will be on show so early in a 2023 FC Series clash. Wrexham, of course, are a big story across the pond after their fairytale run under Hollywood owners in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they prepare for life back in the EFL.
Pochettino has already spoken of the need to hit the ground running, such is the demand for success at a club like Chelsea. Though there will be tougher tests to come, getting off to a good start feels of the utmost importance. Follow Chelsea vs Wrexham live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Kenan Memorial Stadium!
Pochettino selects young Chelsea starting lineup
That’s a much younger Chelsea squad than most had expected, with Trevoh Chalobah taking the captain’s armband initially.
Nicolas Jackson makes his debut in attack alongside fellow new arrival Diego Moreira and Ian Maatsen, with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation.
The average age of Pochettino’s first XI is just 19.09.
Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are not involved for Chelsea having joined up later than the rest of their team-mates for pre-season.
Chelsea lineup
Starting XI: Cumming, Gusto, Chalobah, Humphreys, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Moreira, Jackson, Maatsen
Subs: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Chilwell, Gilchrist, Hall, Gallagher, Angelo Gabriel, Sterling, Nkunku
Wrexham lineup
Starting XI: Foster, O’Connell, Tozer, O’Connor, Forde, Jones, Cannon, Lee, Mendy, Dalby, Mullin
Subs: Lainton, Barnett, McFadzean, Cleworth, Boyle, Hayden, Young, Davies, McAlinden, Palmer, Waters
Pochettino ‘really sad’ after Fofana injury blow
The news of Wesley Fofana’s latest major injury blow comes as a crushing setback to the French defender, whose progress is being severely disrupted once again.
Chelsea’s £80m signing from last summer will be sidelined for several months as the result of a serious knee injury which the Blues confirmed yesterday would require anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.
“Really sad, really bad news,” Mauricio Pochettino told reporters.
“We feel so sad. We can only help him and to be again with the team we know it is tough. We need to help him and wish him all the best.
“We need to keep going, the competition is there. The competition doesn’t wait for anyone and we need to be ready.”
Asked if Fofana might play at all next season, the manager responded: “I hope [so], yes.
“You have all of the information that this is difficult. He is evolving in a different way but hopefully his recovery goes very well.”
Whoops!
You have to imagine that Christian Pulisic’s exit from Chelsea was a bit of a nightmare for the US marketers of tonight’s friendly…
Wrexham relishing pressure of big crowds on US trip
Some might expect Wrexham’s formerly non-league players to get somewhat overawed by the sense of occasion in these high-profile US games, despite them only being pre-season friendlies.
However, manager Phil Parkinson actually believes they will act in a similar fashion to those memorable FA Cup ties against the likes of Coventry and Sheffield United from last term, which stood them in great stead to last the pace when the promotion pressure really piled on again late in the campaign.
“It’s always good for players to play in front of big crowds, expectations, because as the season goes on the pressure mounts for all teams vying hopefully at the top of the table,” he said.
“It’s always a good indicator how the players react to those pressure games.
“Last year in the FA Cup we played Coventry and Sheffield United, high-profile games for us.
“I thought they were great benchmarks for what was to come towards the end of the season when the pressure really mounted in those crucial games we had to win to get promotion.”
Phil Parkinson: Wrexham playing in front of 50,000 ‘surreal’
What an unbelievable occasion this is for Wrexham tonight, and what an unbelievable journey they have had so far under their illustrious Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Back in the EFL for the first time in some 15 years and now known around the world thanks to the success of the wildly popular FX series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, Phil Parkinson’s side face the Los Angeles Galaxy and Manchester United after tonight’s meeting with Chelsea, which is part of the 2023 FC Series – a national expansion of the Florida Cup.
“Last year we were playing Nantwich Town in our first official pre-season game and now we’re playing Chelsea,” Parkinson said this week.
“Me and Shaun [Harvey, advisor to the Wrexham board] were saying that when we both came on board that we didn’t expect two years later to be playing in front of 50,000 people.
“It’s got that surreal feel to it but it’s part of the journey of Wrexham, the profile of the club and what the owners have created.
“It’s been an enjoyable journey for everybody. We loved last year and getting promotion but it’s now fully focused on the season ahead.”
