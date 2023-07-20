35
Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Wrexham tonight as the Blues kick-off their pre-season tour and a brand new era in the United States. The former Tottenham boss is overseeing a huge rebuild of the club following such a disappointing season last time out and is set to hand big summer signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku their debuts out in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Chelsea have sold plenty of players this summer, leaving Pochettino with a much smaller squad to work with and it will be fascinating to see just how much of his impact will be on show so early in a 2023 FC Series clash. Wrexham, of course, are a big story across the pond after their fairytale run under Hollywood owners in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they prepare for life back in the EFL.


