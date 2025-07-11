44
Chelsea FC: Will Noni Madueke play in Club World Cup final after Arsenal agreed £52m deal?

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
Speculation over his future has followed Madueke throughout the tournament, which began four weeks ago. The England international started wins over LAFC and ES Tunis, but has come off the bench in the Blues’ three knockout games en route to the final. He has played in five of six possible games to date.

Noni Madueke has featured in five of six Club World Cup games

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

While Madueke play in the Club World Cup final?

As interest from Arsenal ramped up, Madueke’s usual starting spot on the right-hand side was taken by Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku.

While Nkunku’s struggles this season continued Stateside, Neto has stepped up three goals for his club and impressed against both Palmeiras and Fluminense without getting on the scoresheet, albeit from the left flank on occasion.

Neto is expected to keep his spot in the front three, with two-goal hero Joao Pedro the likely focal point of the attack, but Madueke will not be part of the squad.

The former Tottenham academy star is set to fly to the UK before the game to undergo a medical with Arsenal and complete his move across London.

There will be no nervous watch for Gunners on Sunda.y




